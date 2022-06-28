Travis Barker Has Been Hospitalized

Travis Barker is not feeling well. TMZ reported that Barker had been hospitalized with his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side this afternoon. Barker was reportedly visiting the West Hills hospital in Los Angeles for an undisclosed health issue, where he was then transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more intensive care. Earlier today, Barker tweeted, “God save me,” around the time of the first hospital trip but did not elaborate further than that online.
Kardashian, who recently married the drummer in May, has supported Barker through thick and thin. She helped him conquer his fear of flying last year; he had not flown since a 2008 plane crash where he had to undergo 26 surgeries for his injuries. Vulture has reached out to Barker’s team for comment.