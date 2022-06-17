Turning Red’s 4*Town Are Turning Into the Main Characters

So even fictional musicians are making a comeback before Rihanna, huh? Congratulations, 4*Townies. Per Variety, Turning Red’s fictional ‘90s boy band is getting a manga spinoff from Viz Media with a mouthful of a name. Out in spring 2023, Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red: 4*Town 4*Real: The Manga will follow the Canadian group whose discography, including “Nobody Like U,” was written by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. In case you don’t have time to read up, the band consists of leader Robaire, animal lover Tae Young, natural comedian Aaron T, athlete Aaron Z and literal daddy Jesse (no, really – he canonically has two kids). Canadian storyteller and comic creator Dirchansky will write the manga, while North Carolinian freelance artist KAlfee will illustrate. According to a description from Viz, 4*Town 4*Real will see members visiting different places — including a ceramics museum, the mall, and the dance studio — on the day before their concert in Toronto. Hopefully no giant red pandas get in the way of any plans this time. Of course, the real question is…. will this manga finally enlighten us as to why a five-member group is called 4*Town? It’s a question that’s never not on our mind.

