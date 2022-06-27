Vic Mensa Pleads Guilty to Possession of ’Shrooms, Sort Of

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rapper Vic Mensa pleaded guilty to possession of ’shrooms, but he would like to point out that pleading guilty is different from having a guilty conscience. “I have decided to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge. I have been extremely vocal about my mental health, the culture at large, and access to mental-health treatment. It is important to note the extensive research being done on the topic of psilocybin [’shrooms] and the many significant movements underway for legalization and decriminalization,” Mensa said in a statement to TMZ. Mensa was sentenced to 12 months’ probation, a $1,000 fine, a substance-abuse assessment, and 25 hours of community service.

He continued, “My hope is that the silver lining to this matter will be increased focus on the effectiveness of psychedelics to treat mental illness and mood disorders that millions are battling with depression and anxiety with hope that all of our laws will change accordingly.” Mensa was originally arrested at the Dulles International Airport on January 15 after trying to get through customs with ’shrooms. On Valentine’s Day, he released a surprise EP titled Vino Valentino, which is a tender four-track playlist for someone who’s battling with the courts. Mensa’s levelheaded response to the whole situation confirms that his last name suits him well.