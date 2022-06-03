Kesha Enters Her Next Supernatural Era: Ghosthunting

There may be “Christmas in July,” but paranormal fans celebrate the spooky season year-round. Inspired by her podcast Kesha and the Creepies, singer and ghostbuster Kesha enters the next phase of her spooky era in her new series Conjuring Kesha for Discovery+. Guided by supernatural experts, she will be joined by guests like musician Betty Who and comedian Whitney Cummings, who together will help each other uncover paranormal mysteries such as Tennessee’s haunted “Bloody Brushy” and Antoinette Hall. Other guests this season include Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher, rapper GaTa, supermodel Karen Elson, and rapper Big Freedia. “To me, the supernatural comes naturally,” said Kesha in a press release. “It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself. This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life.” The first two episodes of Conjuring Kesha will stream on Discovery+ beginning July 8.

