Doechii Snatched Her Own Wig at the BET Awards

Give Doechii all the flowers! She performed her booty shaking singles “Persuasive” and “Crazy” at the 2022 BET Awards, injecting the presentation with some flavor, some life, something for the girls. She came down from the ceiling like an angel clad in black crystal-embellished silver armor. Joined by a live band (a brass section, bless!) and many a background dancer, she ran through some lively choreo during the first track while pyrotechnics blasted from the ceiling. She seamlessly transitioned to “Crazy” by snatching her own damn wig. The light designer pressed the red button and the audience was enveloped in crimson by what can be best described (by me) as a fight song. While everyone in LA’s Microsoft Theater rose to their feet, I felt invigorated, like I could kick someone’s ass. After sitting through Jack Harlow’s houseparty and Fireboy DML’s surprisingly turnt down set, Doechii’s fiery performance didn’t just snatch her own wig: it snatched everybody’s.