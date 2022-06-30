Usher Confesses Once More on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

For NPR Music’s Black Music Month, Usher relived his “Confessions Part II” character on the latest NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Beginning with a reworked version of “You Make Me Wanna…”, Usher dressed in an all-black outfit for the show and celebrated the 25th anniversary of “My Way.” He also introduced Eric Bellinger and Vedo, who wore black sunglasses, to help sing hits like “Superstar” and “Nice and Slow.” Thankfully, everyone in the audience knew exactly what Usher was doing at 7 o’clock. Usher’s currently preparing for the second half of his Vegas residency to cash in on some Ush bucks, hopefully.
SET LIST
“You Make Me Wanna…”
“Superstar”
“U Don’t Have to Call”
“Nice & Slow”
“Confessions Part II”
“My Way”