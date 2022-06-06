Jenna Ortega Keeps It Mysterious and Spooky in Netflix’s Wednesday

You’ve heard of bend and snap. How about braid and snap? That’s all Jenna Ortega does in Netflix’s teaser for Wednesday, sticking to the tried-and-true iconography in the first look at the new Addams Family spinoff. Ortega stars as the Addams daughter in the coming-of-age series, which is focused on her time in high school — spent navigating psychic powers and solving mysteries on top of all that usual teen drama. The show is directed by Tim Burton, in his first-ever TV series and first project since 2019’s Dumbo. It also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as parents Morticia and Gomez Addams, along with Christina Ricci in an undisclosed role, among others. There’s no word yet on when Netflix plans to release Wednesday, keeping things mysterious and spooky for now.

