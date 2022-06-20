The What We Do in the Shadows Vampires [Ken] Burn in the Sunlight

While comedies are no stranger to the mockumentary style, filming a show as a documentary means the actors must be on at all times, even if they think the camera isn’t looking at them. Thankfully, that should be easy if you’re playing characters that don’t sleep. In an interview with Variety, the What We Do in the Shadows showrunners Stefani Robinson and Paul Simms zoom into the behind-the-scenes of the show like it’s a still black and white image waiting to be analyzed in the history classroom. The writers shared that they adhere to “strict documentary rules” when filming the show, meaning that they treat the process like a documentary, even during the action scenes. “It’s frustrating, because there’s sometimes you want a nice and juicy close-up,” Simms shared. He also commented that it feels like a “multi-cam” because the cast and crew don’t know what will end up in the final cut of the show. The fourth season premieres on July 12 on FX.

