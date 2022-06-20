Yellowstone Prequel Decides to Enter Their Prohibition Era Instead

Tim McGraw as James and Sam Elliott as Shea in 1883 Photo: Emerson Miller/MTV Entertainment Group

If you had to choose between entering one of the country’s greatest periods of depression OR the fun, sexy time of the prohibition era, how hard would you party at a speakeasy? Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel decided to grab a drink before heading into the Great Depression by changing what era the follow-up to 1883 will take place in. Paramount+ announced that the series will change its name from 1932 to 1923 and shared a new logline for the show. It will now focus on the Dutton family trying to survive “historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft” in Montana, “beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression.” Harrison Ford and Helen Miren are still set to star in the 1920’s cowboy series. This prequel is sandwiched in between the original series and its other prequel mini-series 1883, which premiered late last year on the streaming service. Cheers (secretly) to the new era!