Nepo Baby Zoe Kazan Adapts East of Eden, Florence Pugh Stars

Zoe Kazan and Florence Pugh. Photo: Shutterstock

The nepotism babies have reached a new frontier: adapting their famous families’s movies. Deadline reports that multi-hyphenate Zoe Kazan will write and executive produce the Netflix limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel East of Eden, with Florence Pugh to star and co-produce. The book was last adapted into a movie by Zoe’s grandfather, director Elia Kazan, back in 1955. Zoe’s first major TV-writing credit will follow the Trask family, Irish immigrants who settle in California’s Salinas Valley in the beginning of the 20th century. According to Deadline, the series “will explore themes of trauma and repair; love and betrayal; duty and free will.” Pugh plays Cathy, a complicated woman from a neighboring town who inserts herself into the Trask family’s drama. The series is still in early development, with producers on the hunt for a director and the rest of the cast. Anonymous Content and Endeavor Content are co-producing as a part of their new partnership. As for the rest of the nepotism babies? Well, there’s no talks for Rain Man (Sam Levinson’s Version), a Maya Hawke–penned Before movie, or Maude Apatow’s 40-Year-Old-Virgin 2: Lexi’s Play. Yet.