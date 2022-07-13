The 13: The Musical Trailer Ushers in a B’nai Mitzvah Summer

13, the Broadway musical that gave us half the cast of Victorious, is coming to Netflix. The musical stars Eli Golden as Evan Goldman, a kid who moves to Indiana on the eve of his Bar Mitzvah and finds the celebration become the nexus for all sorts of mishegoss. The film also features Josh Peck as Evan’s Rabbi, Debra Messing as his mom, and Rhea Perlman as his grandmother. 13 launched the career of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gilles, and the Netflix adaptation has codified a trend of Bat and Bar Mitzvah content. First there was Cha Cha Real Smooth, a film that dared to ask the question “What if people wanted to fuck Cooper Raiff?” Then it was announced that Idina Menzel and Sarah Sherman are starring in You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! for Netflix. And now Netflix has completed its own trifecta with 13: the Musical. (Side note: This is also the second Netflix movie about New Yorkers hanging all their hopes on a party in Indiana. What’s up with that?)