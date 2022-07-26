A League of Their Own Trailer: Major League Material Girls

Take me out to that ball game, please! The trailer for the upcoming A League of Their Own series on Prime Video is out, set in the 1940s during WWII. The series follows a group of women who join a women’s baseball league in the absence of male players due to the war. Though it shares a name and a setup with the classic 1992 film starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Lori Petty, the new A League of Their Own does not share the same characters. One thing they do share, though? The cool-as-hell, quick-reflex ball catch. The new trailer shows off a bit more diversity, with one of the main characters being a Black woman named Max played by Chanté Adams. There also appears to be a relationship growing between D’Arcy Carden and Abbi Jacobson’s characters Greta and Carson that’s more than teammates. The upcoming series also stars Nick Offerman, Kate Berlant, and an exciting slew of new names. Don’t care if you never get back when League of Their Own debuts on August 12.

