Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Is Actually, Finally Happening

Adele’s Vegas residency wasn’t a pipe dream after all. On July 25, the balladeer announced the rescheduled dates for her much-anticipated residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, which is set to run from November 18 through March 25. The full 24-date run has been confirmed, along with an additional eight shows, giving fans who originally missed out on tickets more chances to finally score. “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” Adele wrote in a Monday Instagram post. “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”

The shows were first scheduled to begin last January, but were postponed due to COVID-related delays. In the days following the postponement, gossip surrounding the residency seemed to allege there was some discord in Adele’s team that led to the decision. At the time, she shared a tearful video to Instagram to explain the situation. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together … half my crew, half my team are down with COVID,” saying that it was impossible to finish the show in time. Fans were disappointed in the timing of the announcement — some heard about the cancellations mid-flight to Vegas — leading Adele to FaceTime with fans in Vegas as a small consolation. In a July 3 interview with BBC Radio 4, the singer said that the “brutal” backlash to her decision to postpone the show made her a “shell of a person.” The tickets to the rescheduled shows go on sale August 3.