Al Pacino, Barbra Streisand, Adam Sandler and Others Mourn James Caan

Hollywood paid tribute to the legendary James Caan following news of his death at the age of 82 on Thursday, with many of Caan’s co-stars and friends sharing remembrances of the late actor. Al Pacino, who starred in the Godfather films with Caan, said in a statement, “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” Fellow co-star Robert De Niro added, “I’m very, very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Francis Ford Coppola, a frequent collaborator of Caan’s, told Deadline, “Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known. From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known.” See more tributes to Caan below.

What a terrible and tragic loss. Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times. pic.twitter.com/72b06VJGIi — Michael Mann (@MichaelMann) July 7, 2022

I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. #JamesCaan pic.twitter.com/5CB1NKTYa9 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 7, 2022

James Caan. Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love. pic.twitter.com/a0q8rCP1Yl — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 7, 2022

So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 7, 2022

Very sorry to hear about the passing of James Caan, who gave an Oscar-worthy performance as Paul Sheldon in Rob Reiner’s exceptional film version of MISERY. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 8, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear of Jimmy’s passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your ‘Kat’ @James_Caan — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) July 7, 2022

Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy 💔#jamescaan pic.twitter.com/s7lfMzMlh3 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan. Shocked. Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 7, 2022

James Caan was an icon - a legend. He inspired everyone who has ever been in front of a camera. I was lucky to work with him and see his talent and his fantastic sense of humor firsthand. He was a great training partner in the gym and a true friend, and I’ll miss him. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 7, 2022

I once passed James Caan in the commissary at Paramount Pictures. He looked me over in my Data makeup and uniform and uttered just one word, “Working?” Honored. RIP — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) July 7, 2022

My second acting job was w @James_Caan. He was so much fun. From that moment on he always had my back. Jimmy, I treasure every second 🤍 Go with God. Sharon pic.twitter.com/2F1JN0rICk — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) July 7, 2022

He was great in the film his enormous physicality literally tied down -

I think he’s s physicality and body language -his walk as sonny must be the most imitated walk in history - https://t.co/nOmf4lYs9a — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 8, 2022

Well, this just sucks about James Caan. I was lucky enough to work with him & be friends. Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan. — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) July 7, 2022

Sad to hear of James Caan’s passing…it was an honor and pleasure to know and work with a true legend like Jimmy. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP. 🕊 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) July 7, 2022

James Caan always had the funniest stories. Once he told me Coppola had the habit of grabbing food off his plate & eating it, so one day he made a sandwich with very hot jalapeños between two pieces of buttered bread, & waited outside Coppola’s airstream… — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) July 7, 2022

We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/tmk3JdOgE3 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 7, 2022

A great actor has left us. Deepest condolences to all of his family and loved ones. RIP @James_Caan pic.twitter.com/GeDnlBVHvB — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 7, 2022

RIP James Caan. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 7, 2022

I named my son after Santino Corleone in the Godfather and the man who infamously played him passed away today on my son‘s birthday. From one Sonny to another… God bless you James Caan & Happy Birthday Sonny!#SantinoRafaelLopez #JamesCaan #TheGodfather #HBDMijo pic.twitter.com/rFSW7JY9Ma — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) July 7, 2022