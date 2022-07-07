Al Pacino, Barbra Streisand, Adam Sandler and Others Mourn James Caan

Hollywood paid tribute to the legendary James Caan following news of his death at the age of 82 on Thursday, with many of Caan’s co-stars and friends sharing remembrances of the late actor. Al Pacino, who starred in the Godfather films with Caan, said in a statement, “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” Fellow co-star Robert De Niro added, “I’m very, very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Francis Ford Coppola, a frequent collaborator of Caan’s, told Deadline, “Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known. From those earlier times working together on The Rain People, and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known.” See more tributes to Caan below.