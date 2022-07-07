Almost Famous Is Almost on Broadway After Pandemic Delays

Casey Likes and Solea Pfeiffer in Almost Famous. Photo: Neal Preston

After four years of anticipation, Cameron Crowe’s rock-and-roll coming-of-age musical Almost Famous will make its Broadway debut on November 3. The musical is taking over the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre from Company after it closes on July 31. After Crowe shared a teaser of the musical on social media in 2018, the show had an initial run in San Diego in 2019 and was slated to move to the Big Apple before the coronavirus shut down theaters. Jeremy Herrin of Wolf Hall fame will direct the Broadway run, featuring original music and lyrics from Jagged Little Pill’s Tom Kitt. Chris Wood, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, and Casey Likes will star. “Broadway fans and rock fans have so much in common,” Crowe said in a press release. “Almost Famous has always been about the power of that connection: hearing a piece of music for the first time, looking into a person’s eyes and feeling the electricity, finding your tribe. The line ‘it’s all happening’ has always been so key to the show, and now that we’re heading to Broadway, it’s finally come true. It actually is … all happening.” This one’s for you, rock-and-roll nerds, theater fans, and Almost Famous diehards.

