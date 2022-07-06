We Can Now Come to AMC Theatres for Just $5 on Tuesdays

We come to this place for $5. Photo: AMC Theatres/YouTube

Cost-effective moviegoing feels good in a place like this. AMC Theatres announced July 5 that they will be bringing back $5 movies on Tuesdays this summer. Now tickets to “somewhere we’ve never been before, where we are not just entertained but reborn, together” are a lot more accessible. The promotion will run through October, with Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, and The Black Phone first up for grabs. Plus, ya know, Minions: The Rise of Gru. To access the deal, moviegoers will have to join the AMC Stubs Insider program. An added bonus to joining the program is that once you get 1,000 points, you get $5 off food or drink. You earn 20 points for every $1 spent, so you just need to see ten $5 movies to get some extra candy money. Sure! AMC Theatres: We make Minions cheaper.