Jon Bernthal Knows He’s Hot in Showtime’s American Gigolo

Lord, we are not your strongest soldiers. A show with a fine man and a moderately sexy plot? Showtime knows your weaknesses and decided to drop the trailer for their upcoming show American Gigolo, an eight-episode series based on the 1980 movie of the same name. And to quench the thirstiest of thirsts, Jon Bernthal stars. He looks rugged and rakish in the trailer, perhaps because he’s playing an escort but also because he has an undeniable sexiness that’s perfect for the role of a man betrayed. Bernthal’s character is wrongfully convicted of murder after being set up by old allies. Rosie O’Donnell plays the detective seeking to get to the bottom of it all, while Lizzie Brocheré, Leland Orser, and Gabriel LaBelle round out the cast. Prepare yourself to stream the premiere September 9 on Showtime.

