Bella Thorne and a Creepy Doll Star in American Horror Stories Season Two

Boo! There’s more American Horror Stories on the way. Today, FX unveiled the official trailer for the second installment of the AHS spinoff, and it’s going to feature another scary array of celebs including Alicia Silverstone, Dominique Jackson, Cody Fern, Gabourey Sidibe, Judith Light, Denis O’Hare (plus another creepy doll), New Girl’s Max Greenfield, and cat owner Bella Thorne. Per Deadline, the plan for season two is that each episode contain its own horror mystery. Based on the trailer, it looks as if freaky dolls will reign. Silverstone is grabbed by a creepy hand reaching out of a bathtub, zombies might make a cameo, and there’s probably a nightclub serial killer, because we see this flyer written in all-caps: “Beware. Is there a nightclub serial killer?!” Stream the season on Hulu starting July 21 — if you dare.