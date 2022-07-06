Amsterdam Trailer: Starring Everybody and Produced by Drake

Amster-dam, that’s a lot of famous people. The trailer for David O. Russell’s upcoming film, Amsterdam, is here and features the phrase “A lot of this actually happened.” Thank you, Fargo! Out in theaters on November 4, the cast features everybody who’s anybody who’s not also in Barbie with Margot Robbie, including Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, and Zoe Saldana, plus at least some amount of Taylor Swift, who appears in the trailer for approximately 0.5 seconds. This trailer is also how we find out The Weeknd and Drake are producers, making Drake’s Instagram post of Swift make a little more sense, it seems. Not to jinx any Oscar hopefuls, but remember the last time Taylor Swift was in a celebrity-studded movie?

