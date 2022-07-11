Yes, Another Amy Winehouse Biopic Is in the Works

Lady Gaga is on the phone with her agent. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

There has been plenty of talk of a biopic since Amy Winehouse’s death; studios left and right are trying to make a film about the late singer’s life, especially after the Amy documentary won the Oscar in 2015. While many have not made it past development, there is a new candidate that might make it into theaters. Deadline reports that Studiocanal has an Amy Winehouse biopic moving quickly, with Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) directing. Written by Matt Greenhalgh, the film is allegedly searching for its Amy and will look at the London singer’s life up until her death in 2011. The Amy Winehouse estate is reportedly supporting the film, despite recent objections to other adaptations of Winehouse’s life.

Several Winehouse biopics have been developed since her death, but none have come to fruition. Winehouse’s family agreed to a biopic deal with Monumental pictures in 2018 to have her life story adapted by Kinky Boots writer Geoff Deane. Lotus Entertainment cast Noomi Rapace as Winehouse in 2015, with Kristen Sheridan directing, but that project ultimately did not get made. In late 2021, another biopic, Saving Amy, was reportedly in the works from Halcyon Studios, despite Winehouse’s father’s objections. The Winehouse hologram is waiting in the wings to audition.