New Only Murders Track Leaves Brazzos Fans Deceased

Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Fresh off a season renewal, there may be a new case for the Only Murders in the Building trio to solve: the murder of all the fans excitedly listening to the new Brazzos song. In the latest episode of Only Murders, Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin) introduces his Brazzos hit “Angel in Flip-Flops.” Initially recorded in the ‘90s in the show’s lore, the song was a big hit in Germany until the fall of the Berlin Wall and has been “sampled by, like, 50 rap stars,” including Post Malone, Missy Elliott, and Del The Funky Homosapien. Written by Martin and co-executive producer Kirker Butler and produced by Paul Shaffer, the track features lyrics like, “She’s an angel in flip flops, stopping my teardrops, (Pittah pottah), kisses like pop rocks.” The showrunner, John Hoffman, revealed that after the writers’ room briefly shared the idea of a song from Charles to Martin, Martin returned a day later with a name and a tune for the song.

If you’re still itching for more Brazzos, a new music video for the song is coming out on Monday, July 18th at 9am PT / 12pm ET.