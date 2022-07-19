Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminated Co-star With Fart

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Martin Rauscher/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Do you smell that? Former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was on the wrong side of an emission-of-digestive-gases confession on Tuesday. On the latest episode of the podcast I’ve Got News for You, actress Miriam Margolyes revealed that during the filming of the 1999 movie End of Days, Schwarzenegger … farted in her face. “[I] didn’t care for him; he’s a bit too full of himself,” the 81-year-old said, per the New York Post, and continued with a toot of empathy. “Now, I fart, of course I do — but I don’t fart in people’s faces.”

We won’t hold in the context. “I was playing Satan’s sister, and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor,” she explained. “And he just farted.” This story obviously ends sour. The actress was firm in making it known that she still hasn’t “forgiven him for it.” Apparently we should add “farting” to this list.