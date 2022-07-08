Austin Butler and Miles Teller Were Up for Each Other’s Blockbuster Roles

Our summer-blockbuster casts almost looked very different, but our net “new superstar” quota would have looked about the same. In a recent interview, casting director Denise Chamian revealed to Variety that Austin Butler was up for the role of Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick before it ultimately went to the jet-fuel-infused body of Miles Teller. Butler didn’t get the role because, she said, “they thought he was too young.” This is relatively normal on its own — even sexy Disney Channel alums who dated Vanessa Hudgens for a while don’t get roles sometimes! But the story became a little more interesting when Chamian revealed that Teller had been up for the title role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which ended up being played by Butler. Gazoinks! It’s like Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan all over again! Chamian added that Luhrmann’s original Elvis shortlist also included Ansel Elgort (boo) and Harry Styles (huh?). We can all agree that Mr. Sharpay Evans was the right choice. Now we’re stuck imagining a world where they swapped roles and pretty boy Butler learned to fly for Top Gun while an inexplicably still mustachioed Teller learned to gyrate for Elvis.