Update July 10: Beanie Feldstein is getting fanned out sooner than expected. According to Deadline, Feldstein is leaving Funny Girl July 31, and not September 25 as previously reported. The Funny Girl twitter announced that “exciting casting announcements” are coming at 1 p.m. EST on Monday, July 11. Last month, she got engaged to producer Bonnie Chance Roberts. No announcement was made for the other star leaving the show, so it appears Jane Lynch is still staying until September. Which means if a certain someone gets the part she was designed in a lab to play, there could be quite the Ryan Murphy-verse reunion.

Stay tuned, gorgeous… pic.twitter.com/s9DIfSq2Jg — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) July 10, 2022

Original story follows.

In a stunningly efficient social media post, Funny Girl announced that 1) Beanie Feldstein was back on Broadyway post-COVID, and 2) she’s leaving again very soon. Both she and Jane Lynch, who plays Mrs. Rose Brice, will be leaving the musical revival September 25. “14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch,” the post read. “Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl.”

Feldstein’s take on the titular role of Fanny Brice has been, um, polarizing. As this is the first time the show has been revived on Broadway, a lot was riding on her. Especially since Barbra Streisand’s performance in preserved on screen for anyone with Prime Video. Now that Feldstein is exiting, the casting rumors can begin anew. Lea Michele’s agent, Jonathan Groff, is most certainly making some calls to see if she can read for the role.

Beanie returns tomorrow! 14 weeks left to see Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch now through September 25th. Stay tuned for additional casting news to join Ramin Karimloo & Jared Grimes and the company of Funny Girl. pic.twitter.com/YOmtoUsFm9 — Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) June 15, 2022