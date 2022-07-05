ABC Is (Sort of) Bringing Beauty and the Beast to Life Again

Tale as old as time 30 years. Per Deadline, ABC is giving Disney’s Beauty and the Beast an anniversary special that’s part animation, part live-action. The two-hour special will include scenes from the original 1991 movie, as well as new musical performances, sets, and costumes. Sound like a familiar setup? That’s pretty much what ABC did with its hybrid production of The Little Mermaid Live — you know, the one that gave us a truly terrifying version of Flounder back in 2019. Hopefully, there will be less cursed puppets involved this time.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will be executive produced by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights) and directed by Super Bowl halftime show director Hamish Hamilton. We don’t yet know who will star as Belle, the Beast, or the Beast’s historically less attractive counterpart. The cast will reportedly be announced closer to the release of the special, which is scheduled to air on ABC on Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET. It will stream on Disney+ the following day… allegedly. Hey, we haven’t forgotten how quickly Disney+ canceled that Beauty and the Beast prequel series.