Ben Affleck Might Be Back in the Batsuit

Batfleck. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It looks like J.Aff told her new husband not to quit his day job. Ben Affleck could be returning to his Batman days of yore, based on an Instagram post from his fellow member of the Justice League Aquaman (a.k.a. Jason Momoa.) Momoa recently posted some pictures on Instagram posing with Affleck. “REUNITED bruce and arthur,” said Momoa in the caption of the post. “love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2.” The photos ended with a video of a Warner Bros. studio tour, in which Momoa can be heard saying, “It’s not a fucking secret anymore, is it?”, seemingly implying that the group stumbled upon Ben Affleck in a Batsuit-size secret.

The news that Affleck could be returning to the DC Universe is a surprise after he publicly said that he was done and his final role was set for the upcoming Flash entry. “It just was the worst experience,” said Affleck about Justice League in an L.A. Times interview. “It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’” Affleck was additionally supposed to direct and star in The Batman, but said, “I looked at it and thought, ‘I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.’” Now, it looks like he’s back in the DC Universe, which means that, with Robert Pattinson’s Batman sequel in the works, we have a case of the double Bat in the DCU. Has anyone asked J.Aff if she wants to play Poison Ivy?