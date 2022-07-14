Beyoncé (and Her Music Catalogue) Are on TikTok

Don’t break her soul, TikTok. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A

We are truly entering a new era. Beyoncé has joined TikTok, and so has all her music. All the hits and all the deep cuts. Meaning get ready for a lot of breakup videos soundtracked to “Best Thing I Never Had.” So far, Bey has one (1) TikTok video, which features a compilation of people who aren’t Beyoncé, including Cardi B, dancing to “Break My Soul.” “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” Beyoncé captioned her debut TikTok. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B.” But we’re gonna need more than that ahead of Renaissance, her seventh album, out July 29. Hopefully Blue Ivy will insist they do a “Kim and North” and collab on Mom’s social-media presence. Blue, if you’re reading this, make sure your mother does Atsuko Okatsuka’s “Drop Challenge,” in which people drop it low to “Yoncé.” We need that, please. Other things Beyoncé can do to really come to grips with the app? Beef with Noah Schnapp, invent a new suffix, and read any post from r/AITA, ’ship Steve and Eddie on Stranger Things — not to mention steal other people’s tweets and pretend they’re her own jokes.