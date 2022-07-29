The Best Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Memes on Twitter

It’s not a proper Beyoncé release if Twitter isn’t overflowing with memes from the BeyHive to usher in the next era. Renaissance celebrated dancing and [virgo] grooving and, well, the fans were moving. From memes hyping up specific songs like “Church Girl” and “Alien Superstar” to disassociating into another dimension, fans came prepared with their favorite reaction GIFs to celebrate the first act of Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Below are some of Twitter’s favorite memes that will have everyone removing the plastic of their grandma’s sofas (sorry grammy, it’s Beyoncé’s world, we’re just living in it!)