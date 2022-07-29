The Best Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Memes on Twitter

Photo: Carlijn Jacobs.

It’s not a proper Beyoncé release if Twitter isn’t overflowing with memes from the BeyHive to usher in the next era. Renaissance celebrated dancing and [virgo] grooving and, well, the fans were moving. From memes hyping up specific songs like “Church Girl” and “Alien Superstar” to disassociating into another dimension, fans came prepared with their favorite reaction GIFs to celebrate the first act of Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Below are some of Twitter’s favorite memes that will have everyone removing the plastic of their grandma’s sofas (sorry grammy, it’s Beyoncé’s world, we’re just living in it!)

Me saying goodbye to the world we currently live in before Beyoncé resets everything tonight #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/qSyfMS13KC — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) July 28, 2022

Me heading to the dance floor when they play Alien Superstar #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/hIeoVF1s3x — Work of Art OUT NOW (@Drebae_) July 29, 2022

Literally every song on Renaissance pic.twitter.com/j4EzsFWfmK — 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖍 ☭ 🇲🇽 (@waIkingwounded) July 28, 2022

The inspiration for Church Girl pic.twitter.com/1ZQdFkU9QE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 29, 2022

Not Beyoncé starting the album off with these muthafuckas ain’t stopping me in Im That Girl 😭 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/MTbBIrviiF — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) July 29, 2022

Church girl by Beyoncé got me feeling like this #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/JPxtm3EQZn — Annie (@annniepw) July 28, 2022

Not “Church Girl” is a twerk anthem?!? now Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/cSpm9Kvb0T — Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) July 29, 2022

this album is for B’Day and Blow stans.



this album is for the girls who knew her In The Club remix lyrics by heart.



this for the bad bitches. damn, ima stan again. pic.twitter.com/zwBiXnLQTJ — skateboard ki. (@ChasingKia) July 29, 2022

these transitions between every song #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/z21zkKPhcw — justin • renaissance day (@justinzdomain) July 29, 2022

how it feels to be a "BLOW" beyoncé stan rn pic.twitter.com/bwEpEg0kun — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 29, 2022

Okay but cuff it then energy then break my soul! BIIITTTCCCCH HAD ME LIKE #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/0SN29MmQMH — 🐭 (@thekoolkatmike_) July 29, 2022

THE BLOW STANS NEVER GAVE UP WE WERE ALWAYS HEREEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/tM14C8UpmL https://t.co/Mi4WqC2Lu2 — annalise keating’s publicist™️ (@yeetbeete) July 29, 2022