Billie Eilish Sings About ‘Overturning Roe v. Wade’ on New Song ‘TV’

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Billie Eilish is sharing some Guitar Songs she wrote. The pop star surprise-released a two-track EP, including the song “TV,” which she previously debuted live in Manchester in June. “This is one we just wrote,” she told the crowd at the time, before singing a song that referenced the United States Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Depp v. Heard trial. Eilish told Apple Music that she wrote the Roe line weeks before the Supreme Court’s decision came down as “a placeholder of doom.” (The day of the decision, at her Glastonbury set, she called it “a very dark day for women in America.”) Eilish also told Apple Music she wrote “The 30th” with her brother and co-producer, Finneas, on December 30, and that it was the first song she wrote after “Happier Than Ever,” which came out nearly a year ago. Eilish hopes to make a new album by 2023, she added, while clarifying that Guitar Songs “are the only songs that we have.” Hope it keeps you going.