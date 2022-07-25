Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Drops a Prologue Soundtrack

Photo: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is learning from Beyoncé and dropping new music on a Monday. On July 25, the film released its prologue-soundtrack EP to coincide with the premiere of the teaser trailer at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday. The three-track record features an emotional “No Woman, No Cry” cover by Nigerian artist Tems, along with two original tracks. Relative newcomer Amaarae — a singer from Ghana who went viral on TikTok last year with her “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY Remix,” with an assist from Kali Uchis — performs “A Body, a Coffin,” while the Mexican rapper Santa Fe brings his talents to “Soy.” The entire project is produced by the Oscar-, Emmy-, and Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who worked on the first Black Panther soundtrack, curated by Kendrick Lamar. Catch the prologue-soundtrack track list and listen to Tems sing Bob Marley below.