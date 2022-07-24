Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gets a Somber New Teaser

“Everything’s gonna be alright,” says the refrain over the new teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the movie’s visuals tell a different story. The teaser, which premiered at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, features Black Panther’s characters navigating a world without Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. “I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda says. “Have I not given everything?” The teaser also confirms the much-rumored appearance of Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Submariner, and features original Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke. During the teaser’s premiere at SDCC, director Ryan Coogler spoke candidly about the impact of Boseman’s death on the film. “I promise you, I feel his hand on me right now,” Coogler said. “We put our love for Chadwick into this film. We also put our passion.” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11, 2022.

