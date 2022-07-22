Blockbuster Is Back From the Grave

Photo: George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

He is risen! He being Blockbuster’s Twitter account, which tweeted for the first time in two years on Friday. “We’re back from the grave …” the Blockbuster social-media manager tweeted alongside a GIF of a zombie rising from the grave. But why is the ’90s relic back, and what does it want? The comments suggested that BB could soon be embroiled in the NFT scam business based on a December 2021 report about a crypto DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) attempting to buy the IP rights to Blockbuster. What the commenters failed to realize is Dish Network, the owner of Blockbuster’s IP, refused to sell the video store’s rights to the BlockbusterDAO earlier this month. The crypto theory is no good (so far)!

So, what’s with all this resurrection talk? Does the VHS-and-DVD purveyor have insider knowledge? Could America be trending toward a vintage desire to once again rent physical media and get charged late fees when they inevitably forget to return a Mary-Kate and Ashley direct-to-video movie? Perhaps their rise from the grave has to do with an upcoming Netflix rom-com about the last Blockbuster in the country. After all, Twitter is the best place to get some free marketing for your Netflix project.