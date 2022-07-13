Mum! Dad! Bingo! and Bluey Are Coming to Disney+

If you’re a parent of young kids, or if you’re just a person who enjoys gentle cartoons and Australian accents, you’ll be stoked to hear that Bluey season three is finally coming to streaming in the U.S. and the U.K. on August 10. That means you won’t have to teach your toddlers how to operate a VPN to get access to the latest adventures of Blue Heeler Bluey, her family, and all those neighborhood dads. Bluey season three is taking a Stranger Things approach to its Disney+ release model, splitting the season up into two separate release chunks. The first will have 25 seven-minute episodes that will include, according to a press release, “original takes on games, like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel, among others.” The premiering episodes will “also include a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life,” which is Bluey-speak for “at least one episode will make the grownups cry.”

25 *new Blueys on @DisneyPlus August 10 💙 🦴 #Bluey #Season3 Love you to RT with your Bluey family and friends around the world 🧡 🌍 pic.twitter.com/COHbTCDaUy — Daley Pearson (@Daley_Pearson) July 13, 2022

These episodes will air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at a later date, as will the second chunk of episodes when they’re eventually announced. Just don’t get into too much trouble while you wait: