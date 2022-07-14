Bo Burnham Will Direct Kate Berlant’s One-Woman Show, Kate

All Garfield. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sundance Institute

It is the year of Kate Berlant. She just released her comedy special with John Early, Would It Kill You to Laugh? She’s going to be co-starring in the upcoming A League of Their Own series and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. The world still has Poog fever. And now the comedian is announcing a new one-woman show, called Kate, which will have a limited eight-week engagement in New York City later this summer.

“All my previous work has been a pale shadow, a humiliation, an impotent suggestion always gesturing toward, yet never quite arriving … until now. I can’t wait to welcome you into my home, which is the theatre,” said Berlant in a press release. “Although I haven’t been home in a long time, it feels good to be back and I’m so grateful they kept the lights on for me. Although it is forbidden to take your shoes off in my home, I hope you will still allow yourself to shed a layer — to become vulnerable and receptive to the possibility of transformation.”

Berlant is staying secretive about the show, but the press release describes it as follows: “Embodying many characters in this tour de force performance, she expertly morphs before our eyes and exposes a truth she has, until now, kept hidden.” Bo Burnham, who recently directed Jerrod Carmichael’s special Rothaniel, will direct the show, which begins previews August 20 and has its official run from September 7 to October 8 at the Connelly Theater in the East Village. Tickets are on sale now, and no, you can’t pay in hot caramel.