Hugh Grant, Movie Prime Minister, Trolls Real Prime Minister’s Resignation

Nothing but respect for Love Actually’s prime minister. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Getty Images

Hugh Grant, originator (or maybe just popularizer) of the phrase “You saucy minx,” has become the sauciest minx of all in his latest act of political subterfHughge. Early on July 7, the actor tweeted a message at activist Steve Bray, best known for organizing protests against Brexit while wearing a top hat, who was outside Westminster cheering on the resignation of U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson. “Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back,” he referenced. “Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

He most certainly did have “Yakety Sax,” the Boots Randolph song that introduces the 1955 British sketch series The Benny Hill Show, and blasted it as BoJo and 59 Tory MPs resigned, to the off-rhythm-boogying amusement of at least one protester.

Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/Tazb57gT8e — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 7, 2022

“Yakety Sax” made its way into Sky News’ on-site resignation coverage, a very loud soundtrack to the stern-faced reporting. It evokes images of Johnson running around at 1.5x speed, chasing people with his grubby little hands.

Really enjoying the Benny Hill theme playing over this interview with Chris Philp, and his increasingly agonised look as it becomes clear it's not going to stop. pic.twitter.com/8LltyLkCTd — Nick Hilton (@nickfthilton) July 7, 2022