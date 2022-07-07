Hugh Grant, Movie Prime Minister, Trolls Real Prime Minister’s Resignation

Hugh Grant, originator (or maybe just popularizer) of the phrase “You saucy minx,” has become the sauciest minx of all in his latest act of political subterfHughge. Early on July 7, the actor tweeted a message at activist Steve Bray, best known for organizing protests against Brexit while wearing a top hat, who was outside Westminster cheering on the resignation of U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson. “Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back,” he referenced. “Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”
He most certainly did have “Yakety Sax,” the Boots Randolph song that introduces the 1955 British sketch series The Benny Hill Show, and blasted it as BoJo and 59 Tory MPs resigned, to the off-rhythm-boogying amusement of at least one protester.
“Yakety Sax” made its way into Sky News’ on-site resignation coverage, a very loud soundtrack to the stern-faced reporting. It evokes images of Johnson running around at 1.5x speed, chasing people with his grubby little hands.