Bret Michaels Hospitalized, Cancels Poison Show in Nashville

Bret Michaels. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Poison front man and reality-TV star Bret Michaels had to cancel his appearance at a Nashville concert on Thursday, July 30, after suffering a medical emergency requiring hospitalization. According to TMZ, Michaels’s bandmates told the audience that he had to go to the hospital owing to a bad reaction to medication. Sources tell the outlet that this may have been related to the performer’s type 1 diabetes. Overnight, following the show, Michaels posted an Instagram apology to the “incredible fans in Nashville”: “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible.” Michaels wrote that he’s “working on being back 100% very soon.”

Poison’s canceled set in Tennessee was part of a stadium tour (called “The Stadium Tour”) that has the band performing with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett. These other acts still performed at last night’s show, but it is unclear whether Michaels will be able to rejoin them for this weekend’s Florida and Mississippi tour dates.