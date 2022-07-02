Brian Cox Has a ‘Lot of Respect for’ Succession’s Logan Roy

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Brian Cox has thoughts on everything, so naturally that includes his Succession character. In a recent interview with London’s The Times, Cox shared that he has “a lot of respect for” Logan Roy. While he initially had qualms about playing the ruthless patriarch of the HBO series, he said he eventually realized that Roy is “not a horrible man at all. He’s a very misunderstood man.” Every character who has been subjected to one of his many insults might not necessarily agree, but hey, to each their own. “What I love about Logan is he’s got a wicked sense of humour,” Cox further explained. “He knows how to get people going and he deliberately shakes people up. He’s constantly making people wake up, even though it’s brutal in a way. I have a lot of respect for him.” The actor also described Succession as a modern comedy (though the Emmys might disagree) about people who are disconnected from the fundamental roots of life, and noted that show creator and writer Jesse Armstrong has “almost a kind of socialist imperative” in his work. The sorta-socialist series started production on season 4 last month, so we can probably expect to see the Roys suiting up sometime soon. Hopefully there’ll be more sweaters.