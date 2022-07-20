Grab a Cup of Tea, Bridgerton Season 3 Is on Its Way

This week, three hot new bombshells enter the vil— sorry, wrong show. In the Bridgerton casting announcement for season three, Netflix teases that the upcoming season will “focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).” It seems the new season will follow the fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, as the novel follows Penelope and Colin’s romance. The first cast member presenting to the queen is Daniel Francis, who plays Marcus Anderson, a “charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters.” Joining him are Sam Phillips of The Crown as Lord Debling, a “genial lord with unusual interests” and “no shortage of interest from young ladies this season,” as well as James Phoon as Harry Dankworth, who “lacks in wit and intelligence” (their words) but charms the ladies with “serious good looks.” The current cast members celebrate their new counterparts in the video above, making the answer to “You coming in?” extremely easy.

