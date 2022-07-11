BTS to Officially Become Disney Stars After Hybe Deal

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In perhaps the biggest BTS x Disney news since that Snow White-themed dance practice, Hybe is officially working with the House of Mouse. Per Variety, a five-title deal between the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and BTS’s management company means that three projects featuring BTS members are now headed to Disney’s streaming services. “This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love our music and artists,” Hybe CEO Park Ji-won said in a statement.

So what can we expect to see from the Tannies? BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA is a 4K concert film tied to the group’s November 2021 show in Los Angeles, their first in-person concert after the pandemic began. There’s been no word on a release date yet, though Suga said in a Monday announcement video that it “will soon be available.” The group will also star in BTS Monument: Beyond the Star, a docuseries set to drop sometime in 2023. According to Disney, “with unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter.” And we already knew about the third project, In the Soop: Friendcation. The travel reality show, out July 22, features V of BTS going on vacation with four of his famous friends: Choi Woo-shik (Parasite), Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class), Park Hyung-sik (Strong Woman Do Bong Soon), and musician Peakboy. All in all? It looks like the Army better arm themselves with some Disney+ subscriptions.