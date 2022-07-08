Burna Boy Is Heading to the Top on Love, Damini

As the biggest Afrobeats musician to cross over to Western markets, Burna Boy has been on a near-constant upward rise — one that shows no signs of stopping now with the release of his sixth album, Love, Damini. And you can watch the singer going up, up, up in the music video for new song “For My Hand,” in which he takes a semi-magic elevator to the top of a skyscraper — getting transported to the sea and the sky. And Burna, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is taking Ed Sheeran with him on this lift. The British singer-songwriter contributes a verse and some harmonies to the chilled-out, but no less mood-setting, single off Love, Damini.

The album includes the past singles “Kilometre” and “Last Last,” with additional features from Kehlani, J Balvin, Khalid, J Hus, and Popcaan. The Nigerian singer also taps fellow African musicians, like the singer Victony and the men’s choir Ladysmith Black Mambazo, to guest across the album. Consider it part of his gift to you.