Busy Philipps Arrested at Supreme Court Protesting for Reproductive Rights

Busy Philipps, true to her name, has been hard at work protesting for women’s health care and reproductive rights. On Thursday, July 30, the Girls5Eva actress was arrested in front of the Supreme Court while staging a sit-down action of peaceful civil disobedience alongside Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Working Family’s Party, Reverend William Barber, the Poor People’s Campaign, Catholic’s for Choice, the National Council of Jewish Women, Mi Familia Vota, the Center for Popular Democracy, and NARAL. Philipps wore a T-shirt that said, “I will aid and abet abortion,” and held a protest sign that said, “There’s no hate like Christian love.”

As she was being escorted away by police officers dressed like parking attendants with nothing better to do, a Vice News reporter asked Philipps, “Why come out here today and get arrested?” Philipps answered, “For equality! For equality.”

Philipps has been a vocal defender of women’s legal right to an abortion for years. On her talk show Busy Tonight, she condemned Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion bill and spoke candidly about getting an abortion at the age of 15. That same year, she testified in front of Congress against archaic anti-abortion efforts, saying, “Abortion is health care and should not be treated as different from any other health care.”