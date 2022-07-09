Chris Evans Is Not the Captain Now

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Look at me, Chris Evans isn’t going to be Captain America anymore. He has already passed the butt-on of America’s Ass to Anthony Mackie, it’s canon. The Hollywood Reporter announced the movie details yesterday for Captain America 4 and speculated that Evans may reprise his role as Captain America. But Evans quickly shot down that rumor by replying to their tweet with, “Sam Wilson is Captain America.” While Evans can still (possibly) come back as Steve Rogers, he is not Captain America anymore. He is, however, open to reprising his role as the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four films, if the fans are still itching for him to come back to the MCU. Anthony Mackie played Sam Wilson a.k.a. Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the show found Wilson accepting the role of Captain America from Rogers (Chris Evans).

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

Predating the Evans madness, Marvel announced that Julius Onah, who directed The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce, will be directing the fourth Captain America film starring Mackie. Falcon series creator Malcolm Spellman and writer Dalan Musson are writing the script for the film, however specific details have yet to be released. But don’t expect Chris Evans to be holding the shield any time soon.