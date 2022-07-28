Cara Delevigne Lives in Jimmy Fallon’s Old NYC Apartment

Fans of Cara Delevigne’s Architectural Digest videos may soon expect another video, as she has bought a place in New York. From Jimmy Fallon. As they discussed on The Tonight Show, Delevigne bought the place that Fallon got when he was 20. “I’ve kept it all, it’s creepy,” she said. “I tried to design my house in LA basically like that without knowing that house. This house is what I would have designed if I had style.” Fallon credits his wife Nancy on designing the place, but something tells me Delevigne would have also gone for whatever bachelor pad monstrosity Fallon had back in the day. Except she would have added a vagina tunnel or two. Cara Delevigne has done two AD Tour videos, one with her sister Poppy and one solo. Here’s to the thrilling conclusion of the trilogy. Delevigne also addressed her moment as Megan Thee Stallion’s little goblin at the BMA’s. She told Fallon she had been invited by Meg and helped her work on her awards speeches. “I was walking around with a clipboard helping her do lines.”

Related