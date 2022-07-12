Cardi B Will Promote Her Collab With Ye and Lil Durk After All

Photo: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Update, Tuesday, July 12, at 2 p.m.: Looks like Cardi B and her team have worked things out. The rapper previously said that she wouldn’t promote “Hot Shit,” her recent collab with Ye and Lil Durk, with a music video because she was “exhausted with everybody.” But over the weekend, she asked the Bardigang on Twitter when she should drop a video. And now she has apparently decided that a “Hot Shit” video will drop on Tuesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Can we trust this change of heart? We’ll have to check YouTube tonight and see. As Cardi would say … if it’s up, then it’s up.

Update, Monday, June 27, at 10:37 p.m.: Cardi B has company — and apparently also some complications — for her upcoming comeback. She announced on social media today that Kanye West (a.k.a Ye) and Lil Durk will be joining her as featuring artists on “Hot Shit,” which is out Friday, July 1. But on Instagram Live, Cardi B explained that she won’t be dropping a music video for the track due to some issues behind the scenes. “You know how I usually do the most with the promo?” she said. “I just don’t feel like doing too much this time around because I’m just exhausted with everybody. I’m so tired of people not doing their fucking job correctly, I’m so tired of people just doing things their way. I’m just over it, you know what I’m saying?” The rapper said during the live that she actually wanted to cancel her release this week altogether, but confirmed that “Hot Shit” is still dropping for scheduling reasons. “At the end of the day, the record is amazing,” Cardi B assured the Bardigang. “I love the record, it’s something that I feel like y’all haven’t heard from me before.”

Original post published June 26, 2022 follows.

Cardi B didn’t grace the 2022 BET Awards with her presence, but her record label did grace the network with some ad revenue. “Hot Shit,” the rapper’s latest single, was announced during the award show, online, and in a quick commercial break between Taraji P. Henson outfit changes. “My new single ‘Hot Shit’ available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨,” the IG post read. “Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘” What could this other surprise be? A new album, perhaps? Last month, Cardi posted a Twitter voice note promising that, despite technical difficulties and setbacks, new hot shit was indeed on its way. “When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it,” she said. “It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, Okay? Okay.”

Cardi B was not the only artist to skip the BET Awards. Megan Thee Stallion was busy leading the Glastonbury crowd in a chant of “My Body, My Choice,” and Lil Nas X was busy being snubbed. Cardi was the only one to take out ad space, however.