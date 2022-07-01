Cardi B Has Hard Launched Her BTS Bias on Twitter

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Congratulations to Cardi B, who has reached an important milestone as a member of the Army. Joining legions of stans before her, the rapper has officially picked a BTS bias. After releasing her newest single “Hot Shit,” Cardi held a Twitter Q&A where fans inquired about everything what tattoos she wants next (her kids’ names on her neck and face) to her naked pal Normani’s unreleased music (Cardi has heard two records, which she said are “there for sure). When asked who her favorite member of seven-member K-pop group BTS was, Cardi replied in less than 10 minutes with a zoomed-in photo of Jimin. No caption needed.

We already knew that Cardi was a fan of a BTS, though she’s apparently not the biggest fan in her family. “My daughter likes BTS a lot a lot. Like, ‘Mommy, mommy, put [on] the song,” she told Variety last year, adding that she was actually supposed to record a collab with the group that didn’t work out due to timing. It seems like her love for BTS hasn’t faded since then. But the real question is, will she ever set her K-pop bias as her profile picture, or is that an honor reserved for Penn Badgley?