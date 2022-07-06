Carlos Santana ‘Taking It Easy’ After Passing Out Onstage

Carlos Santana is “doing well” after passing out onstage mid-performance. Per a Facebook post from his team, the 74-year-old guitarist was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and dehydration during a show in Clarkston, Michigan, outside Detroit, on July 5. Santana later added in his own post that he “forgot to eat and drink water” before the show. The musician, who has performed with his band, Santana, since the 1960s, said he was “just taking it easy” and thanked fans for their support. Santana is currently touring with Earth, Wind & Fire and has postponed a July 6 show in Pennsylvania after the emergency. The band is set to continue touring through August before returning to a residency in Las Vegas.