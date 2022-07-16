Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Kim Booster, and More Remember Comedian Jak Knight

Actors, comedians, and Hollywood insiders remembered comedian and Bust Down star Jak Knight following his death at the age of 28 on Friday, with many taking to social media to post tributes. Knight’s family confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. His Big Mouth co-star Kumail Nanjiani remembered Knight as a “hilarious comedian and great guy,” while writer Joel Kim Booster called him a “singular talent, actually funny and genuinely kind person.” Others knew Knight from the stage; comedian Solomon Georgio remembered performing on a show with him and how Knight “didn’t hold back a single punch” during his set. Below are their full tributes and more to the late comedian.