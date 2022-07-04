Chloe Fineman Almost Got Got by Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey and Chloe Fineman. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Update, Monday, July 4 at 4:00 p.m..: In a Fourth of July miracle, Chloe Fineman has finally received her piece of art from Anna Delvey, and apparently a two-for-one deal, according to an update on her Tik Tok. Fineman showed off the “very V.I.P. and exclusive” drawing that Delvey made for her. The image features Fineman dressed as Delvey in the SNL sketch parodying Inventing Anna, with air bubble quotes from the sketch. “I love it, and I have two so someone is going to get a present,” said Fineman in her video update. Maybe Fineman can give away the second drawing to Rachel Williams as compensation for being scammed.

Original Story Follows.

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman may be great at doing characters, but that doesn’t mean she’s a great judge of character. Case in point: On The View during the talk show’s Bahamas residency, Fineman says she sent master scamstress Anna Delvey money over PayPal to purchase an artwork she made … of Fineman’s SNL portrayal … of Julia Garner’s Inventing Anna portrayal … of Delvey. “She made a sketch, I guess, in ICE. She’s in holding,” says Fineman, which Joy Behar misinterprets as “an ice sculpture.” Fineman was on a plane flying out of Miami when Delvey posted the artwork to Instagram with a price tag of $250, prompting Fineman to buy it. Delvey DM’d her saying, “I can give you one for free. What’s your address?” But Fineman paid anyway, and the art never came, because of course it didn’t. A representative for Delvey, real name Anna Sorokin, told IndieWire that “all purchases from the show are still being processed.” We’re less shocked that Fineman sent money to Delvey and more surprised that she’d give her her address. Don’t make us tap the sign scorpion and the frog parable.