Chris Hemsworth Bravely Went Vegan for a Whole Morning

Remember in season 4 of Friends, when Phoebe was pregnant with her brother’s triplets, and the babies started craving meat? So Joey gave meat up for the rest of her pregnancy so the net amount of animals killed wouldn’t be impacted? Chris Hemsworth kinda did that on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. For like a whole morning! Brave boy! On the day of his and Natalie Portman’s big smooch, Hemsworth ate no meat so that vegan Portman wouldn’t have to encounter burger breath. Portman told the story to co-star Tessa Thompson on Capital FM, saying “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning, because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful.”

Portman explained that he did this all on his own. “That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful,” she said. “He’s just a very nice person.” Thompson was impressed, since she too has noticed Hemsworth’s unceasing meat intake. “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat,” she said. “He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.” So Chris Hemsworth is like that guy who brought a scale to the Bachelorette house to weigh his various meats, but not a jerk. Neat!