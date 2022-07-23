A Timeline of Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s Relationship

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

“Did you see their music video together?” nonbinary actor Emmy Corrin says in their recent Vogue profile. “I feel like they’re both having a teenage sexual awakening.” The relationship they’re talking about isn’t Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Megan Fox and MGK, or Meryl Streep and Don Gummer. It’s between 40-year-old Selling Sunset reality-TV star Chrishell Stause and the 28-year-old Australian singer G Flip, of course.

Watching real-estate agent and reality-TV star Strause’s extremely horny new relationship develop is like catnip for many in the queer community, because it’s been an exciting chance to see an adult woman like Chrishell come to terms with her sexuality in real time. On Selling Sunset’s first season, a large part of Chrishell’s storyline came from her divorce to actor Justin Hartley. By season five, the series was chronicling her relationship to her boss Jason Oppenheim, which ultimately ended because she wanted kids and he didn’t. Now, Chrishell is dating a nonbinary singer younger than her, and a veer off course from Chrishell’s typical “guy who might want to have kids with me” type. Chrishell is attending indie concerts of messy queers, engaging in PDA, and presumably unconcerned about her biological clock. So, for those who want to follow along in the new relationship, but haven’t been following their every step, we thought it could be helpful to put together a timeline of Chrishell, G-Flip, and their viewership — from Chrishell breaking up with her boss Jason to horny music videos to needing to engagement rumors, step into our timeline, and live vicariously through adults having a glorious “teenage sexual awakening.”

October 31, 2021: Chrishell and G Flip, both in relationships, are at Tones and I’s Halloween party, where the “Dance Monkey” singer introduces the two, according to G Flip. Chrishell posts videos of her en route to the party, while G Flip helps Tones host the party. (Tones will also be on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, she later shares).

December 21, 2021: Chrishell and Jason break up. Though the Selling Sunset season chronicling their relationship won’t air for another few months, it becomes clear from both Jason and Chrishell’s respective Instagram posts that they broke up because Chrishell wants a child and Jason didn’t. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she writes, in a post that has since been deleted. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”

March 3, 2022: Chrishell attends a Fletcher concert where G Flip is the opener, and the first rumblings on social media associating Chrishell with queerness begin. Fletcher is very much WLW content, so Chrishell’s presence at the concert is a surprise. A TikTok from the night documenting “g@y sh!!!!t you’ll see at the Fletcher concert” ends with “wait … chrishell stause ????” The vibe on her presence is mainly bemused and a little confused. But nobody seems to associate Chrishell with G Flip … yet.

March 18, 2022: Chrishell posts a picture of her with G Flip as a sixth swipe on an Insta carousel captioned “Round up from most pics that went in stories.” The post is a simple selfie, with Chrishell serving glamor and G-Flip serving happy to be there. It may be the most feather-down soft launch we’ve ever seen, but the post is still enough to lead to dating rumors.

March 27, 2022: WLW TikTokers are officially onto the relationship. They point out an Instagram comment-section moment, in which someone comments “fell in love with an emo girl” and Chrishell replies “damn that shoulda been the caption.”

April 3, 2022: G Flip posts a video of themself singing their song “Gay 4 Me” live. The song is about a common occurrence in which a girl likes them, but, “She said she’s only gay for me and I don’t know what to believe.” Chrishell continues to stoke the flames of speculation by commenting “Best show. Best song. Best collab.”

April 30, 2022: The rumor mill is getting pretty intense. Social-media sleuths figure out that both Chrishell and G Flip are going to Colorado and later confirmed to be at the same Colorado lodge together.

May 1, 2022: G Flip is amping up the flirty comments on social media. Most obviously, G Flip replies “agreed” to a tweet that says, “Chrishell, you’re too pretty to be with a man.” The people who have been following this relationship for a while know that they’re just teasing by not confirming the connection at this point.

Agreed — G FLIP (@gflipmusic) May 1, 2022

May 6, 2022: The Selling Sunset reunion debuts, and Chrishell confirms that the two are dating. “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician,” says Chrishell. She says that the romance began because “I was just going to be in their video.” It is unclear on the reunion what level of intimacy they have, but a source tells People that G Flip has moved into Chrishell’s place.

May 7, 2022: Chrishell and G Flip release photos of them kissing at the Abbey. The pictures were taken on May 5, but not released until post-reunion. It appears from the comments on this Reddit post that there are videos of the two of them together, but they have since been deleted. Some in the comments note that Chrishell broke up with Jason because he didn’t want kids, and speculate that G Flip won’t want kids either, but that is not confirmed.

May 8, 2022: Chrishell and G Flip are now regularly posting each other on social media. One Reddit user points out that G Flip is dressing like the “No Ragrets” guy.

May 12, 2022: G Flip releases the music video for their song “Get Me Outta Here.” The video features them making out with Chrishell. Currently at around 830,000 views, it is G Flip’s most popular upload to YouTube and many of the comments are about Chrishell. If Chrishell’s story at the reunion about the relationship starting because of this music video is true, we have to wonder how this whole music video pitching process went down if they weren’t dating yet, because they make out a lot.

The same day, Chrishell posts a video on Instagram in which she explains her relationship with G Flip in more detail than could be allotted for at the reunion. This includes her saying, “With G, I wish we were in the same stage of our lives. That doesn’t diminish the deep connection we have made. And the way they have opened my eyes to what it could look like. I don’t know what it would look like, but I’ll attribute the fact I have so many more options.” What that means is still unclear, but what is clear is that some of the same issues Chrishell had with Jason are still present in her relationship with G Flip.

May 16, 2022: G Flip goes on the People Everyday podcast and talks about Chrishell. G Flip describes Chrishell as “the most caring, loving, beautiful human being. So genuine and just like this pure little Cancer soul who’s just so cute and beautiful and only wants to light up a room and she does that. I’m very fortunate to have her in my life.” It’s very sweet.

May 24, 2022: Some of the cast of Selling Sunset speak to People, calling Chrishell brave for opening up about this relationship. Chrishell’s friend Amanza Smith says, “I think that if anyone has any negative or confusing things to say about it then they can just keep that.” Jason is not directly quoted in the article, but is spoken about by cast member Mary Fitzgerald, who says, “‘Jason is so supportive and he just wants her happy and so I think he handled it really well.’”

June 5, 2022: Chrishell and G Flip make out “like crazy” backstage at the MTV Movie and TV Awards Pre-Tape. Horny behavior!

June 6, 2022: Over the course of a few hours, Jason Oppenheim goes from “looking forward to meeting G Flip” to becoming “thick as thieves” with them, according to Jason and Chrishell’s respective interviews with Entertainment Tonight before and after the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Reality. After G Flip and Jason meet inside the ceremony, Chrishell notes that “‘It’s so funny. They are talking sports and I’m like, ‘I’m out. I don’t know.’ I’m like, ‘If y’all want to talk about some lip gloss, let me know.’”

At the same ceremony, Chrishell wins “Best Reality TV Star” and talks about her sexuality in her speech. “I knew about this nomination before I said anything about my sexuality … the fact that this was voted on after means so much because I wasn’t sure how that was gonna go.” A good night to be LGBTQhrishell.

June 30, 2022: Chrishell’s interview with Vogue is published. In the interview, Chrishell says she does want kids, and again notes that that’s not where G Flip’s at right now, saying “Things are a little different for us, because it’s not a stereotypical relationship, and we do want some different things; G knows that I want to be a mom, and I know that that’s not where they are right now in their life. It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes.” What that means for the future of the relationship is unclear, especially since Chrishell also says, “Without a doubt, we’ll always be in each other’s lives, so that feels good,” which is the kind of ominous thing people always say at the end of a relationship.

July 6, 2022: G Flip posts a video of themselves performing a song about being nonbinary on Instagram titled “waste of space.” Chrishell comments, “So so so so beautiful♥️ a voice to change the world.”

July 18, 2022: Just a few months after the Instagram soft launch, Chrishell and G Flip are officially fielding engagement rumors after Chrishell wore a ring on her left ring finger — to a surprise birthday party thrown by her ex Jason, no less. Who knows where this relationship goes from here, but, as viewers, we all know that the real prizes were the twists, turns, and making out along the way.